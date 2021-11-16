"We are going to throw our eggs into this basket one last time."

Development timeline

1994: Kmart develops new Super Kmart in Bradley, abandoning its Kankakee location

2015: The former Kankakee Kmart store is demolished.

2015: Rick Heidner, owner of Ricky Rockets, purchases 13.5 acres at East Court Street, immediately east of the Interstate 57 interchange, for $585,000. The purchase includes Kmart's 10 acres and two adjoining properties.

2016: In January, city approves a development package under the Mayor Nina Epstein administration. Developer estimates work will start in next 5 to 6 months, with development ready for customers by early 2017.

2020: In September, the city approves a development package under the Wells-Armstrong administration. Company says the fuel center would be open by the fall 2021.

Now: City has signed what it says is a third and final development package. The company projects a late fall 2022 opening if it can begin construction no later than June 15.