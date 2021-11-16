KANKAKEE — Either the third time will be the charm for the development of a Ricky Rockets Fuel Center in east Kankakee or it will be three strikes and they are out.
This answer should become clear within the next several months.
On Monday, the Kankakee City Council once again extended a development incentive package to get the long-discussed, multimillion project off the drawing board and into construction at Interstate 57’s 312 interchange, which is East Court Street.
By a 13-0 vote, the council approved a resolution which modified the 2020-approved incentive agreement to get the development moving forward.
Once a destination for retail and restaurants, this eastern region of Kankakee has been largely forgotten for years. The city believes a development such as Ricky Rockets can help transform the area by ridding it of a chief location of blight, the empty former Kmart property.
The city committed a $1.25 million payment to developer Rick Heidner, owner of the Ricky Rockets’ chain, payable to his company upon it gaining a construction loan for the projected $15 million development.
The city would contribute another $250,000 to Heidner once the development gains an occupancy permit.
The company projects a late fall opening if it can begin construction no later than June 15.
The city is not committed to any sharing of real estate, gaming or sales taxes. Based upon the potential of the location having a truck stop, restaurant and convenience-type store, the site could have up to 22 gaming stations.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the development could pump $400,000 to $450,000 annually into the city’s budget.
“We are going to throw our eggs into this basket one last time,” Curtis said.
Curtis said he met with Heidner only three days after being sworn into office in May. He said Heidner still had great interest in Kankakee and since some of Heidner’s other projects were nearing completion, more attention could be devoted to this development.
Carl Brown, an alderman in the 7th Ward — where the project will be based — said this can has been kicked down the road long enough.
“This needs to start. ... Let’s get this done,” Brown said.
If the project does not begin by June 15, the city’s penalizes the developer by deducting $50,000 from the incentive package. This deduction would repeat itself every 30 days until construction begins.
The city administration only modified the development agreement it had with Heidner from the Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong administration.
Curtis said the project remains critical to Kankakee’s eastern entrance being significantly upgraded. The several-acre lot has been in a state of blight since Kmart closed its 104,000-square-foot store in 1994.
The project has been in the discussion phase since 2016 and a development package was approved under the Mayor Nina Epstein administration at that point and then another was approved in 2020 under the Wells-Armstrong administration.
When the second incentive package was approved by the city council in September 2020, the company said the fuel center would be open by the fall 2021.
To date, not one ounce of concrete has been poured to begin construction at the site.
Initially announced as a $12 million to $13 million development, the project’s value was increased to $20 million in late 2020. The project is now expected to require an investment of $15 million.
