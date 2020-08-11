KANKAKEE — Nearly one of every three ComEd customers within Kankakee County remain without power as of noon today, according to data from the utility company.
Of the 50,001 ComEd customers within the county, some 17,874 remain without electrical service as of 12:04 p.m. today. Those figures represent just under 36 percent of ComEd's customers here.
Of the communities within Kankakee County, the city of Kankakee — the county's largest community — had 6,003 customers without power. Other outages by community are: Manteno, 882; Bradley, 674; Herscher, 671; Limestone, 556; Bourbonnais, 295; Bonfield, 164; Grant Park, 65; and Momence, 28.
Statewide, ComEd reported that 346,202 customers remained without power as of just past noon today.
ComEd said on its outage map it could be Aug. 15 before power would be restored to some outage areas.
The "Derecho" storm swept into the region just before 4 p.m. Monday and lasted only about 30 minutes.
