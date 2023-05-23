Four community members kicked off the 33rd annual Rhubarb Festival with pie in their face.

The festival’s pie-eating contest returned Sunday to the Kankakee County Museum and saw a crowd gather around four contestants in a race to finish an entire rhubarb pie.

While last year’s champion, Damian Storey, of Kankakee, returned to defend his title, Bourbonnais resident Ben Antosz would claim the victory in just over nine minutes.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

