Jingle Bell Run

Festive clothing and costumes are a common sight at the annual Jingle Bell Run, which will return Dec. 4.

 Daily Journal file photo

The 32nd annual Jingle Bell Run will be held Dec. 4 at Kankakee Community College.

At 9 a.m., runners and walkers will toe the starting line. There will be a 5K run, a 5K competitive walk and an untimed fun walk. At 8 a.m., day-of registration begins. Registration also will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Iroquois Room at KCC. Register online anytime at jbr.org/Kankakee.

All activities raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation. Since the race is staffed by local volunteers with prizes and refreshments donated by local businesses, 100% of fees and fundraising go to the cause.

