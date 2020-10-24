KANKAKEE — The much-discussed and long-anticipated new Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street in Kankakee is actually moving forward.
However, it won’t be anytime in the near future, and it will cost a considerable sum of money.
Dave Alexander, an Illinois Department of Transportation location and environmental studies engineer, said this week if all parts of the project could come together — including funding — the project could begin in 2024 at the earliest.
He also said the 7th Ward construction project on the city’s east side would come with a hefty price tag, likely in the $40 million to $50 million range. He described that dollar figure as “preliminary” as the project is not yet in the final design phase.
The interchange, whenever constructed, will be unlike any interchange in this region and will have no resemblance to the one there.
The new design — known as a single-point urban interchange — is needed to fit the construction into an area where there is limited space, such as in a more developed urban area. This type of interchange helps move large volumes of traffic through limited amount of space.
Alexander said this would be the first single-point interchange constructed in IDOT’s District 3 region. The region includes Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy, Ford, Livingston, Bureau, DeKalb, Kendall and LaSalle counties.
The interchange would replace the commonly-designed, but more costly, diamond-shape interchanges which are used throughout the area. These interchanges consume much more space and thus more material.
The interchange works on the concept of traffic largely merging into the center point of the interchange. In this case right at East Court Street underneath the I-57 overpass.
A single traffic signal, immediately beneath the highway, would then disperse traffic running in a number of points.
Designers have the burden of developing an interchange here which is forced to work around the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, a high-rise apartment as well as an apartment complex. There is also the pending development of a large fueling station.
Alexander said IDOT would also like to shift the interchange as far east as possible in an effort to move away from the cemetery. Movement, however, would likely be minimal due to the Eastcourt Village Apartments building to the east.
“The cemetery is a big constraint,” he acknowledged. “We have to thread this interchange through all of this.”
LONG TIME COMING
While IDOT began discussing the need for a new interchange here in 2011, progress has been slow because of funding and the weight of other projects. The department has built two new interchanges only a few miles north at Bradley for the 315 interchange and 318 for the new interchange in Bourbonnais.
City leaders began pushing for a new interchange long before 2011.
While not willing to put a specific timeline on it, Alexander said the 312 interchange project should move into Phase II design in 2021.
Phase II work — which includes final design, land acquisition and utilities relocation — will likely take at minimum two years to complete. Phase III is the actual construction. There must be a financial commitment from the state before a project gets into that phase.
It is for that reason that Alexander informed the Kankakee City Council that firm timelines are not available.
“There is no funding at this point,” he said.
Leading up to the construction, IDOT will first have the nearby Waldron Road overpass rebuilt. That two-lane project will likely happen in 2021, though more likely in 2022, at the cost of about $9 million. The new bridge will also contain what is called a “shared-use path” on its south side for those biking or walking across the structure.
MONUMENTAL MOVE
Regarding the interchange development, Ald. Fred Tetter, D-7, who chairs the Economic Development Committee for the city council, said this is a monumental move for not just east Kankakee, but eastern Kankakee County.
“We know this is still years away, but to finally have this interchange modernized will be huge,” he said. “This will enhance the entire area and help bring development. This is a massive undertaking and quite frankly, long overdue.”
Tetter said this makes this section of the city and county much more marketable for development.
“Anyone who wants access to the interstate can look at this area now,” he said. “Let’s be honest. This is an antiquated interchange. By this modernization, it becomes a ‘win’ for everyone.”
Brad Kuntz, president of the Kankakee Development Corp., the organization which helps with downtown development through a special tax, said everyone knows the East Court interchange does not present the greatest first impression.
“With it being in an aged condition — putting it politely — it’s not real welcoming,” he said. “This is certainly a good thing for Kankakee. Everyone needs to remember that area is the gateway to our community. I’m not saying its condition doesn’t make or break us, but we don’t want something which helps create a negative impression.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!