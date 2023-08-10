KANKAKEE — The push for more technology to aid crime prevention was approved Monday by the Kankakee City Council.

By a 12-0 vote, the council approved a $300,000 request from the Kankakee Police Department to equip another 30 locations with cameras to help prevent crime or to gain information if a crime has been committed.

With the latest allotments, the city has $1.4 million remaining of the initial $15 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, also known as COVID relief money.

