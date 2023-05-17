Sandwiches With a Side of Jam - June 8 (copy)

Dozens enjoy the music of Lupe Carroll on in 2022 during Sandwiches With A Side of Jam at the Kankakee Train Depot. The concerts will return for one Wednesday per month in June, July and August. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Back again this summer is the sweet sounds of lunchtime music.

Sandwiches with a Side of Jam will return to Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square for midday concerts in June, July and August. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, features a live musical performance near the train depot with food truck options available.

Each event is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on one Wednesday per month.

