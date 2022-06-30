An officers dresses in a protective suit as authorities investigate the deaths of three men found Wednesday inside a home in the 600 block of West Merchant Street in Kankakee, Police Chief Robin Passwater said. At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence in the 600 block, Passwater said.
KANKAKEE — Three Kankakee men were found dead inside a Kankakee rental property in the 600 block of West Merchant Street early Wednesday afternoon and appeared to have been shot, according to Kankakee police.
City police were called to the residence at about 2 p.m. Wednesday by a family member who had been completing a welfare check at the property.
Found dead inside the upstairs apartment at 662 W. Merchant St. were Kyle M. Washington, 25; Deontay M. Tyler, 24; and a 27-year-old Kankakee man whose identity is awaiting release, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
The location of the property where this incident is believed to have taken place is immediately west of Ascension St. Mary Hospital and across the street from Alpiner Park.
When family entered the second-floor unit, they discovered three deceased individuals.
Police entered the apartment and confirmed three men had been shot inside the apartment. It appeared the men had been shot hours earlier or even the previous night, according to a Kankakee Police Department news release.
A crowd of at least 50 people gathered around the property Wednesday afternoon and watched as law enforcement entered and exited the location. Police crime scene tape and numerous officers formed a protective barrier around the crime scene.
The Kankakee Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services to process the crime scene.
All three men have been identified, police said, but due to family members of the third victim not yet having been notified, the name of that individual has not been released.
Before this incident, there have been two homicides this year in Kankakee.
Police caution this incident remains an active investigation.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting or has had recent contact with any of the victims to contact Kankakee Police at 815-933-0426.
