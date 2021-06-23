Three Kankakee County fire departments will be able to upgrade equipment after recently being awarded state grant funding.
The Bradley Fire Department and the Grant Park and Limestone Township fire protection districts submitted requests for the Small Equipment Grant Program, administered by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
The Small Equipment Grant Program was established by the state office to provide grants of up to $26,000 to support small firefighting and ambulance equipment purchases.
A total of $3.3 million was awarded to 149 fire departments and EMS providers across the state through the program.
“Having the right safety equipment is critical for first responders,” State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said in a press release. “This grant program is a tremendous resource that helps meet basic equipment needs for local fire departments to fight fires and save lives.”
Bradley
One requirement to apply for the grant was the equipment to be replaced must be at least 15 years old. In Bradley, which was awarded a $25,825 grant, the department needs to replace extraction equipment that is more than 20 years old, Fire Chief Don Kaderabek said.
“This is a big step for us,” Kaderabek said.
The department is purchasing two cutters and a ram, he said. All will be battery operated, he noted.
Limestone
Deputy Fire Chief Austyn Bruno said the department is using its $26,000 grant to help replace the station’s current cascade system. It is used for filling bottles with compressed air.
The bottles are used by firefighters while fighting fires.
Grant Park
Fire Chief Matt Shronts said his district’s $24,520 grant will allow for the purchase of personal protection gear for firefighters.
Both Grant Park and Limestone Township have tried unsuccessfully three times in the past year to temporarily increase their tax rates to allow them to replace old equipment, aging fire apparatus and increased pay for volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.