KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners approved spending $240,200 for playground equipment at three of its parks during Monday’s board meeting.

The new equipment will be placed at Washington Park, Bert Dear Sr. Park and Potawatomi Park, KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

Updated equipment at Washington Park will replace equipment that is more than 20 years old. It sits on the southeast portion of the park located on North Washington Avenue and West Chestnut Street.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you