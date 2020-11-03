Daily Journal staff report
PEOTONE — Three people, including a 3-month-old baby, died in a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Illinois Route 50 south of Wilmington-Peotone Road in Will County.
Illinois State Police District 5 said a 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman also died. The names of the victims, all of Steger, are not being released pending notification of relatives.
A preliminary investigation by state police indicated a 2012 Dodge was traveling north on Route 50, a quarter mile south of Wilmington-Peotone Road, when it left the roadway and entered a ditch. The vehicle struck a tree and then became fully engulfed in flames.
The male victim was driving. State police said no further information is available at this time.
