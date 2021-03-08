Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 57, according to state police.
The crash occurred at 6:29 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 at mile post 314.5, Illinois State Police District 21 said.
A preliminary police investigation indicates a 2009 Chevrolet lost control and struck the rear of a 2006 Toyota. The crash caused both vehicles to overturn into the right ditch.
The driver of the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The injuries were not life threatening, according to state police.
Police said a passenger in the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Dallas E. Tharbs, 34, of Richton Park, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to state police. His injuries were not life threatening.
State police said Tharbs was charged with driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding and following too closely. Tharbs was released on a recognizance bond with a future court date.
The I-57 southbound lanes near the crash site were closed for two hours.
