BRADLEY — Christmas has come early for most Bradley property owners who will likely receive between a $50 to an $800 check from the village.
Bradley property owners began applying for and receiving rebates on their entire portion of the village’s share of property taxes collected this year. The process will likely take about four weeks after their application is submitted and processed by village staff.
In total, Mayor Mike Watson said during Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the village will return approximately $2 million to property owners.
He stressed the rebate only deals with taxes paid this year on the village’s portion of the homeowner’s tax bill — meaning Bradley village and Bradley Fire Department as well as the pensions paid to both of those departments.
That explanation means taxes paid by village residents to other taxing districts such as school districts, Kankakee County government and the Bourbonnais Township Park District are not part of the rebate program.
To gain the rebate, residents who owned their property for all of 2021 and paid the entire tax bill this year must complete and submit a property tax refund application.
Applications are available at the village hall. A copy of the 2021 property tax bill along with the completed rebate application must be returned to the village’s treasure’s office, 147 S. Michigan Ave.
Property owner’s name(s) must be listed exactly as it appears on the tax bill.
The rebate deadline is Jan. 31, 2023.
Rob Romo, Bradley’s finance director, said some 150 applications have been submitted. He anticipates as many as 4,000 to be submitted before the deadline.
“This should be a nice chunk of change for people,” Romo said.
The rebate is also for commercial property owners.
This year’s rebate marks the first year of residents receiving a 100-percent rebate on village property taxes.
“This is very important to me,” Watson said after the meeting. “We will do this for as long as I’m here.”
The mayor said this practice might come as a shock to residents.
“We are handing out checks as opposed to accepting them,” he said. “It’s an exciting time to a resident or a business owner in Bradley.”
How long this rebate practice will last is unknown. Watson said after the meeting he anticipates this practice will continue for at least 10 years.
The rebate was part of the plan the village discussed with its residents when it asked them to approve a 1-percentage-point increase in the sales tax in March 2020. The residents responded in an overwhelming fashion to increase the village’s sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 7.25 percent.
Due to the delay from when voters approved the increase to when it went into effect, this is first year for the rebate.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
