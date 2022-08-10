Mike Watson (copy)

Mayor Mike Watson

BRADLEY — Christmas has come early for most Bradley property owners who will likely receive between a $50 to an $800 check from the village.

Bradley property owners began applying for and receiving rebates on their entire portion of the village’s share of property taxes collected this year. The process will likely take about four weeks after their application is submitted and processed by village staff.

In total, Mayor Mike Watson said during Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the village will return approximately $2 million to property owners.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

