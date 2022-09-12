Christmas Golf in September

From left, Melissa Tanner, Christmas Day Inc. committee member; Dominic Randazzo, Christmas Day Inc. committee member; Julie and Joe Giacchino, honorary chairs; and Randy VanFossan, Christmas Day Inc. board president, gather at a past Christmas Golf in September. The event returns Sept. 28.

 Photo provided

The 28th annual “Christmas Golf in September” event tees off Sept. 28 at Oak Springs Golf Course. This fundraiser for Christmas Day Inc. begins with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. At 5 p.m., the event concludes with dinner.

This year marks the 28th anniversary for Christmas Day Inc. A mission committee from a local church founded the organization in 1994.

Volunteers for Christmas Day Inc. provide a complete holiday dinner to individuals who are home alone or in need on Dec. 25. There is no charge for the dinner, and it is offered at different sites, including Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Manteno, Momence, Kankakee (two locations), St. Anne and Sun River Terrace.

