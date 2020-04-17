KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare reported mid-Friday afternoon that 28 residents at Miller Healthcare Center have tested positive with COVID-19, according to a spokesman for the Kankakee-based organization.
That latest number means that 40 percent of the 70 occupants at the facility have tested positive for the virus.
The remaining 42 residents tested negative, noted spokesman Carl Maronich.
All residents and their family members have been notified of the residents’ outcomes and staff has isolated those with positive results to the two halls now converted to negative pressure airflow. If needed, 55 residents can be placed in isolation via a negative pressure environment.
Negative pressure means the air in that location is dispensed outdoors, rather than being recirculated indoors.
“While we face this challenge, I want you to know how proud I am of the leadership at Miller and our entire Riverside community,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside president and CEO. “We are deploying every resource available for the protection and care of our residents and staff.”
Additional steps have been taken to maximize safety and minimize the spread of the infection, according to a press release.
The staff caring for COVID-19 positive residents are dedicated only to residents in those falls. The personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols of the hospital’s COVID-19 unit are followed at Miller as well, the release noted.
Miller Healthcare, 1601 Butterfield Trail, is a skilled nursing facility which helps residents regain their independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!