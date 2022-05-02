The Will County community of Peotone has one of the last, largely undeveloped Interstate 57 interchanges remaining in this region.
That situation is about to change as the proposed $26 million Peotone Travel Center and a 80-90 room, four-story Holiday Inn Express are slated to begin development this summer on a 22-acre parcel in the northwest portion of the mile-marker 327 interchange, Peotone Mayor Peter March confirmed.
The project’s first phase will be the construction of the travel center and truck stop. Construction on this portion of the development is expected to take 16-18 months, March noted, meaning it will not be completed until late 2023.
He said construction of the Holiday Inn Express will be in the development’s second phase and is slated to begin in spring 2024.
As part of the project, Aqua Illinois is upgrading the area with water and sewer services. Aqua purchased the village’s water and sewer system for $12 million four years ago. As part of the sale, the company agreed to the $6 million extension of these services to the west side of the interchange.
Without these services, March noted, a development like this would not be possible.
The entire project is in the northwest portion of the I-57 327 interchange.
The project developer, Suhas Patel, of Bolingbrook, has developed a similar project in Bolingbrook and has also constructed hotels there, March said.
“This is the only underdeveloped interchange for miles. It is our hope that this will be the catalyst for more development here,” the mayor said.
March said some improvements will be needed on the on- and off-ramps along the interstate to deal with the increase in traffic.
“We already receive a lot of traffic. Now we can get some benefit of the traffic we already experience on Wilmington-Peotone Road,” he said.
The roadway is the major east-west thoroughfare heading into the village.
Concerning the first phase of development, March noted the 18,000-square-foot truck stop is slated to feature three fast-food-type restaurants inside the truck stop. The hotel was initially slated to be constructed at the same time as the truck stop, but plans were altered during the pandemic.
The fueling area is slated to have 12 diesel pumps and 14 gas pumps. The location will also feature a lounge area, showers, fitness center, laundry, video gaming and a truck wash.
It is expected to have parking available for more than 200 over-the-road trucks.
“We are chomping at the bit,” the two-year mayor said. “This has been a long time coming.”
