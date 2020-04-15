More than $250,000 will be distributed to 16 organizations in Kankakee and Iroquois counties to those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution is part of the first round of grants awarded from the Kankakee and Iroquois Counties COVID-19 Community Response Fund established by the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.
The two organizations have raised more than $320,000 since the fund’s launch in late March, including a $250,000 grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
The local response fund provides flexible funding to local organizations that supply essential resources to those affected by the impact of coronavirus-containment efforts, according to a press release.
“As a locally based Community Foundation and United Way, we regularly interact with the key frontline organizations providing round-the-clock services to our most vulnerable citizens,” said Nicole Smolkovich, executive director of the community foundation. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment.”
Receiving the grants are local agencies that provide immediate resources to people in need as well as those that make preparations for the mid- to long-term impact on individuals and families, said Kerstin Rust, executive director of United Way.
She added that the recipient organizations are helping people who have children out of school without child care, the homeless population, the elderly who don’t have access to food, or those living paycheck-to-paycheck who are experiencing a gap in earnings.
Help for the homeless
Among the organizations receiving a first-round grant is Fortitude Community Outreach, which works with the local homeless population.
Since the nonprofit announced the closure of its homeless shelter program in March as a result of restrictions put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus, it has been providing hotel rooms for those needing a place to stay.
Executive director Dawn Broers said it’s a dramatically more expensive means of providing the service.
“We can run the shelter for $300 a night for 20 people,” she said. “Sheltering those same people in hotels is about $1,500 a night.”
Fortunately, she said, the organization received a portion of the $6 million in emergency sheltering funding from the state established when Gov. JB Pritzker put “stay at home” restrictions in place. That funding will also help ensure the organization’s shelter program will restart in October.
But that funding does not take care of other immediate needs of the homeless, she said, adding that’s why receiving the grant from the local response fund is so important.
“Right now, there is a significant amount of challenge because they are not able to access laundry services or clothing or shoes that are free or affordable,” she said. “Typically, they would get shoes from the shelter, which is closed, or from thrift stores, which are also closed.”
Access to laundry services and clothing is important because “they carry everything they own with them,” she said. “They only have a few articles of clothing and the shoes on their feet.”
The grant funding will allow Fortitude to provide those they serve with laundry services and more seasonally appropriate footwear, replacing the winter boots many are still wearing from earlier donations. It will also allow for continuation of food and meals programs, as well as possibly offsetting any shortfalls should the organization’s annual gala, its largest fundraiser of the year, not be able to go on as planned in May.
More help coming
More than one-third of Kankakee and Iroquois households could not afford basic needs prior to the pandemic. The need for additional services and support will likely persist for months to come as the number of cases rise and the ripple effects of the virus are felt throughout our economy and health-care system.
As such, there will be additional rounds of grants from the local response fund in the coming weeks aimed at addressing needs as they evolve.
Donations can be made with a credit or debit card by visiting myunitedway.org or at cfkrv.org. Checks can also be mailed and made out to The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley at 701 S. Harrison Ave, Kankakee, IL 60901. Please reference “COVID-19 Fund.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!