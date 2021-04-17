Concerned for their physical, emotional and spiritual needs, Iroquois Memorial Hospice cared for 276 patients in the last year.
The hospice, which serves residents in Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, Ford and Vermilion counties, recently marked its 25th year with a low-key breakfast for employees. The nonprofit agency also sent out hundreds of thank-you postcards to former volunteers and to families it has served.
It was a celebration that was a bit more subdued because of the coronavirus.
La-Zann Yana, volunteer coordinator and outreach specialist for Iroquois Memorial Hospice, said people often misunderstand hospice.
“People hear the word hospice and think it is just about dying and get a little scared,” she said.
Too many people and families, she said, wait too long to call hospice. The agency might have been able to help for months had they been called earlier.
Technically, hospice care is for patients who have been diagnosed with six months to live. However, Yana said that “only Good knows your final day.”
Indeed, she said, with proper hospice care, some people live a more extended life.
“They do not get cured, but some do get better and actually ‘graduate’ from hospice for a time,” she said.
One of the values of hospice care is to enable people to stay in their homes, if they wish. Yana said most people prefer to die at home, rather than in an institution, not that she has anything against hospitals or institutions. It is simply a matter of people being more “comfortable.”
It is a trend that, oddly, has been strengthened by COVID.
Because COVID forced nursing homes of all kinds to severely restrict visitors, more people, she said, are trying to stay at home.
“Thankfully, they are relaxing the visitation rules, now,” she said, “but it was difficult for people not to be able to get in. Tapping in the window was not the same.”
Iroquois Memorial Hospice employs nurses, social workers, a medical director, an administrator and a chaplain coordinator. The work of that group is then extended by 45 volunteers.
Though COVID has restricted the meetings between volunteers and patients, many people are continuing to help, though in some different ways.
Annually, the major fundraiser for hospice is a brunch, traditionally set for the first Sunday in November. Everything is donated. The community attends and bids on a wide variety of items in a silent auction. COVID canceled the event in 2020.
Instead, envelopes were stuffed and mailed to previous donors. They responded, Yana said, by meeting and exceeding the annual goal.
“We live in such a generous community,” she said. “We received more than 400 donations. It was beyond successful.”
She adds that this year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, and will, hopefully, be held.
Volunteers also gathered at Christmastime to fill gift stockings. Eighty-six of those were given out, containing puzzles, candy canes and little solar-powered bobbleheads.
Yana said that donations and voluntarism are important because Medicare and Medicaid do not pay for everything. There are many gaps in coverage that must be filled. For example, the government, she said, will pay for hospital beds, but not the sheets. Certain durable medical devices, like installing a railing for a bathtub, are not covered.
Yana does not know when volunteers will be able to visit patients again, but hopes it will be soon. They are awaiting word for the easing up of statewide restrictions.
Most of Iroquois Memorial Hospice’s patients, she said, come from referrals of local families.
Licensed by the state of Illinois and accredited by The Joint Commission, Iroquois Memorial Hospice is Medicare and Medicaid certified. As a result of patient surveys, the agency received the Strategic Healthcare Program Best Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Top 5 percent Premier Performer Award in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.