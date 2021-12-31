In the face of quarantines, remote working and learning, tough decisions and too many farewells, this community triumphed in many ways in 2021.
As the spring snow melted, the parks began to bustle with people and music, restaurants reopened their doors, athletes stepped back on the fields and beloved events made their returns in towns across the county.
We found new ways of showing gratitude to go along with the old; new ways to celebrate and connect after so much time alone; and new courage to navigate life and its ever-winding roads.
The photos here briefly show what Kankakee County looked like in a year of recovery and perseverance. A year of finding the joy in a new normal and fighting for a better tomorrow.
Whatever that normal might be for you and your family, I hope there’s always some pride in being a part of this diverse and dynamic community we all call home.
Here’s to 2022 … and avoiding a 2020, too.
