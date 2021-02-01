LEHIGH — Firefighters from several area agencies rescued two people from a 200-foot-tall pile of agricultural limestone remnants at the Vulcan Materials Company's Lehigh Quarry early this morning, according to local safety officials.
A group of four women went to the quarry apparently to sled down the mountain, Limestone Fire Protection District Chief Mike Whalen said this morning.
They had plastic sleds with them, he said.
Two of the women came back down the same way they went up, he said, while the other two ended up stuck on a ledge 80 feet up the pile.
The two women rescued from the mountain were transported to local hospitals for treatment, Whalen said.
“Obviously this is not a place you want to do something like this,” Whalen said. “There are a lot of risks and dangers.”
“Quarries are not a recreational site and we ask that the public abide by the no-trespassing signs on our property,” added Vulcan spokesperson Atisthan Roach. “We are very glad no one got hurt.”
Vulcan signed complaints for trespassing, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said.
All four women were charged with tickets for trespassing and are scheduled to appear in court, according to court records.
Firefighters were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. today to the quarry, which is located 7 miles west of Kankakee on South 7000W Road.
The piles are not located in the quarry itself, Whalen said, adding that there are no-trespassing signs posted around the quarry.
The four women tried for an hour to get the two on the ledge down before calling for help, only to find their cell phone batteries had run down, Whalen said.
One went back to the vehicle and charged the phone to call 911, according to Whalen.
Limestone Fire and Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies responded.
Whalen said members of the Kankakee Technical Rescue Team, Combined Agency Rescue Team and a rescue team from MABUS 19 in Will County worked the rescue.
“The manager of the quarry explained because the piles are made up of fine particles of limestone, they could collapse at any time,” Whalen said.
After securing the equipment, rescuers were able to reach the pair, according to Whalen. It took 45 minutes to bring each one down, Whalen said.
“The rescue went well,” Whalen said. “Lt. Nate Boyce leads the Tech Rescue unit. They all did a great job.”
Boyce is a member of the Kankakee Fire Department.
“It’s a production,” Whalen said. “You just can’t throw a rope up there and bring someone down.”
Kankakee County Highway Department and Scanlon Excavation were able to clear a path back to the rescue area due to the heavy snowfall, Whalen said, with 20 to 30 pieces of equipment on scene.
River Valley Metro Mass Transit District provided a bus to provide a warming area for rescue personnel.
