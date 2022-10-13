In Kankakee County Board District 12, current board member Michael Gowler chose not to run for re-election, and Republican Chad Scanlon, who defeated Ray Van Gilder in the June primary, faces Democrat Araceli Sharper.

District 12 is one of six County Board seats out of the 28 districts that will be contested during the Nov. 8 general election. The district covers parts of western Kankakee County, including Bonfield.

Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you