KANKAKEE — Three passengers on a Kankakee school bus Wednesday afternoon were transported to Ascension St. Mary Hospital for treatment after a car collided with the bus at the intersection of South Fourth Avenue and West Hawkins Street.

Two students and an adult on the bus were treated, said Kankakee District 111 Superintendent Generva Walters.

The driver of the Toyota Prius, Natalie A. Castillo, was transported to St. Mary with injuries to her head, back and neck area, according to a police accident report.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

