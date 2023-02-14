Cops & Courts

MILFORD — Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in southern Iroquois County, according to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred on County Road 1000N at the intersection of County Road 1800E, located approximately two miles west of Milford, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile was traveling west on County Road 1000N.

