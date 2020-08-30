Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect today's search was called off and will resume Monday morning.
BOURBONNAIS — A search has been called off until morning for the bodies of two family members who went missing in the Kankakee River Sunday morning.
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jim Keener said they received a call at 10:39 a.m. today of two persons needing help in the river.
“Prior to our arrival, two Bradley Police officers and an off-duty Kankakee County Sheriff's deputy entered the river and rescued two victims,” Keener said.
“Two other victims slipped under the water and never surfaced again. We are currently in a recovery mode for the two missing victims."
The two family members who were rescued by police were taken to local hospitals.
The incident occurred near the mouth of the Indian Caves and the river. The family, who live out of the area, was walking in the river, Keener said.
