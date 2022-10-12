The race for the County Board’s District 8 seat will feature two newcomers in the Nov. 8 general election. Janis Peters, who now represents District 8, got redistricted into District 5 with Tinker Parker and chose not to run for re-election.

Those running in District 8 are Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, a Republican, and Ray Chamberlain, a Democrat. The district covers the eastern edge of Manteno and rural areas east of Manteno to 5000E Road, north to the county line and south to 6000N Road. It’s one of six contested County Board seats out of the 28 up for re-election.

Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

