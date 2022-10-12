...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8
feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8
feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The race for the County Board’s District 8 seat will feature two newcomers in the Nov. 8 general election. Janis Peters, who now represents District 8, got redistricted into District 5 with Tinker Parker and chose not to run for re-election.
Those running in District 8 are Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, a Republican, and Ray Chamberlain, a Democrat. The district covers the eastern edge of Manteno and rural areas east of Manteno to 5000E Road, north to the county line and south to 6000N Road. It’s one of six contested County Board seats out of the 28 up for re-election.
Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.
What are your qualifications to be a county board member?
I have been a resident of Kankakee County for most of my life, and I am motivated to contribute to and help improve our community. My background in managing finances, people and processes will support my mission of supporting public safety, continued fiscal responsibility, bolstering economic growth and ensuring overall good government.
Why are you seeking a board seat?
I am seeking to join the Board so I can directly give back to our county, and help foster economic and community growth for the betterment of all. Our first responders must be defended, not defunded, and we need prosecutors in the courtroom. This is a subject that is very personal for me, and for my family.
What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?
Public safety. I believe strongly in supporting and funding our police.
• • •
Name: Ray Chamberlain, Democrat
Age: 67
Residence: Manteno
Occupation: Retired millwright, business representative
Family (spouse, children): Widowed, two children.
What are your qualifications to be a county board member?
I recently retired as a union millwright after 27 years. As a union steward and business agent I represented the rights of workers, worked with management to solve issues that arose and fairly bargained contracts. As the recording secretary of Millwrights Local 1693 for 17 years, I safeguarded the members’ dues and filed reports on a monthly basis. I have volunteered my time in the village of Manteno including serving on the Manteno Parks & Recreation Commission.
Why are you seeking a board seat?
I am seeking a seat on the County Board because I believe the county leadership needs to be more transparent in the decisions it makes and how tax dollars are spent including the millions of dollars of federal funds recently awarded with little discussion. I will push for some meetings to be held in the evening to allow working people to attend and give public input.
What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?
The county needs to do more to make our county attractive to businesses and families to settle here. We need to work with federal and state officials to fast-track infrastructure projects for the area as we have been lagging behind other areas of the state. The county needs to work with all the communities in the county and stop the divisiveness. This county has lots of assets that can be utilized so that our children and grandchildren can stay and make a living in the county.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.