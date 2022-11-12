The Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program is giving rebates to school districts around the country to replace older school buses with clean and zero-emission models, and two local districts were selected as recipients.

Herscher Community Unit School District 2 and Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 are receiving grants to replace some of their used diesel school buses with brand new, fully-electric school buses.

Both districts are purchasing their electric buses through the Canada-based manufacturer Lion Electric Company, which started a manufacturing plant in 2021 in Joliet.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you