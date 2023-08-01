Liquor Lot (copy)
Liquor Lot, 370 S. Schuyler Ave., in downtown Kankakee, was one of two liquor stores to be hit with a two-day suspension of its liquor license for violation of the city law prohibiting the sale of single-serve beers. The other location hit with the license suspension is Key City Liquors, 321 S. Schuyler Ave.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The two downtown Kankakee liquor stores ticketed for selling single-serve beers, which is a violation of the city's liquor ordinance, were hit with two-day suspension of their liquor licenses.

The suspension begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and concludes at midnight Thursday night meaning Liquor Lot and Key City Liquors can return to operating their business on Friday.

Mayor Chris Curtis, who also serves as the city's liquor commissioner, said ownership of both locations admitted during their hearings last week they acted improperly.

