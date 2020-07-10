Two people were injured as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at 6:45 p.m. at the 318-mile marker of I-57, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.
The 36-year-old male driver of a 2006 Jeep and the 51-year-old male driver of a 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor-Trailer were both taken to a local hospital with injuries. The names of those involved have not been released.
State police said a preliminary investigation indicates the Jeep and semi were both traveling south in the left lane.
The Jeep veered left, ran off the roadway and overturned. The semi was traveling behind the Jeep and veered right to avoid it. The semi ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
All lanes were reopen at 9 p.m.
The driver of the Jeep was issued a ticket for driving too fast for conditions.
