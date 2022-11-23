It will be a special Thanksgiving Day for Kankakee’s Tom Johnson. He finally got to meet and thank the family who was responsible for extending his life.

“It was absolutely beautiful,” he said. “They were just so beautiful.”

Johnson, 68, has battled heart ailments his entire life, having been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy as a child. He eventually developed congestive heart disease. Johnson was on a heart transplant list for 18 months prior to having the operation in December 2018 at Loyola University Medical Center.

