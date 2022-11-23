It will be a special Thanksgiving Day for Kankakee’s Tom Johnson. He finally got to meet and thank the family who was responsible for extending his life.
“It was absolutely beautiful,” he said. “They were just so beautiful.”
Johnson, 68, has battled heart ailments his entire life, having been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy as a child. He eventually developed congestive heart disease. Johnson was on a heart transplant list for 18 months prior to having the operation in December 2018 at Loyola University Medical Center.
Johnson, who worked for 43-and-a-half years at St. Mary’s hospital in Kankakee, received the heart of Andreona Williams, of South Bend, Indiana. Williams was 20 when she died unexpectedly from an asthma attack, and her family made the decision to donate her organs to save lives.
This past Saturday at a downtown Chicago hotel, Johnson and his wife, Sharon, met Andreona’s mother, Amber Morgan, and her son, Riley, in a meeting arranged by the Indiana Donor Network.
“The minute I turned the corner and seen him, it was just a surreal feeling,” Morgan said. “You hear of the transplants, and I got the letters but to actually see a person in front of me that’s living because of my daughter, it made everything so worth it.”
Andreona’s pancreas and kidney went to recipients in Indiana, and Morgan has met those families as well.
“We keep in contact and send cards,” she said. “I cared about meeting them and it was just as important, but I felt it was more important to me to meet [Tom] and hear her heartbeat again. It was just a different feeling that I needed to meet the man who will have me in her heart. I said, ‘He’s got my heart,’ literally has my heart.”
It was a meeting Johnson was hoping for since he had the transplant. He battled through some serious complications for six months after the operation. He had two bowel surgeries that extended his recovery period a few months before he first penned a letter to Morgan, asking if they could meet so he could thank them for their organ donation.
“I just I wanted him to have time to heal, and we were still trying to heal,” she said.
Morgan said she then started thinking about a meeting, but then COVID hit in 2020. Once COVID restrictions started to ease, she was preparing to reach out, but then Morgan suffered a heart attack. She recovered but was off work for a time and didn’t have much of an energy level.
Fast forward to early November; everything kind of fell into place.
“Well, [Riley] turned 16 on Nov. 18, and we were going to be in Chicago and I knew that [the Johnsons] were somewhere around the area,” Morgan said. “And I thought what a perfect time — you will be there already. If we can make this happen.”
The Johnsons met Morgan and her family, surrounded by several Chicago print and digital media outlets there to document the joyous occasion. They talked, hugged and answered questions for a little more than a hour. It won’t be the final time they get together.
“Amber is just a really lovely person, and we’re just going to keep in touch,” Johnson said. “We’re planning on a meeting in the spring if not sooner, but we’re going to kind of wait until the weather clears. She’s in South Bend, so it’s quite a distance.”
Johnson retired from St. Mary’s in February 2018. He started out as a licensed practical nurse in 1974 before working in respiratory therapy and then the information technology department as a manager.
“I worked for all of the organizations — Provena, Presence Health and then AMITA and so on and so forth,” he said. “All of those organizations for the remainder of my time, which was about 20 years.”
Before having the heart transplant, it was a chore just to climb a flight of stairs.
“I would be able to climb some stairs, but I would have to do maybe four or five steps at a time and then rest,” he said. “Now we go up to vacations in Hayward, Wisconsin, and there’s about 45 [steps] there and I can actually outdo my younger son. They just can’t believe it.”
When the weather is good, Johnson goes on 15-mile bicycle rides each morning and then walks for 45 minutes to an hour on the treadmill in his home. In the winter months, it’s two hours on the treadmill.
Also, Johnson is able to do yard work at his home on Tower Road in the Limestone area in addition to doing woodworking and glass fusion art work. He keeps busy.
“I can do a lot of gardening without tiring,” he said.
Tom and Sharon, a retired nurse from St. Mary’s, have two adult sons, Paul and James. Paul, the oldest, lives in Dwight and is mayor as well as the fire chief and works as a full-time firefighter in Downers Grove.
“He’s got all kinds of energy,” Johnson said of his son.
James lives in Bourbonnais and works as a mechanic at River Valley Truck Parts in Kankakee and is trained in martial arts.
Johnson is truly grateful for Andreona’s heart. He said he knows people who have had transplants that have lasted 20 years and some that have failed real, real fast. He’s doing everything in his power to protect his heart to be the former and not the latter. That’s why he’s staying physically fit and stays on track with his immunosuppressant drugs.
“I’m followed for rejection real religiously, having an echocardiogram at least every year if not more,” he said. “Then I have heart biopsies once a year, and I do some other lab test that check for rejection, but so far no rejection whatsoever.”
Morgan said Andreona suffered from asthma her whole life after she had a stroke in utero when she was born. She had minimal use of her right side and was told she wouldn’t be able to do much. Yet she was able to get her driver’s license and she played soccer.
“She was in and out of the hospital her whole life with asthma attacks,” she said. “So with him to be able to do the things he couldn’t and things she wasn’t able to do; that’s why I feel like I get to enjoy her through him.”
