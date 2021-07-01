...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some
areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid
flood waters.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected around 1230 AM CDT late tonight.
...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until Saturday evening...
The Flood Advisory continues for
the Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* Until Saturday evening.
* At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.5 feet and slowly falling.
* Action stage is 5.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to continue to slowly fall.
* Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
