KANKAKEE — Two people were able to escape a house fire in the 600 block of South Chicago Avenue early Sunday morning.
Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said the pair were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector at 1:30 a.m.
"I want to stress the importance of working smoke detectors as I believe the detectors certainly allowed the occupants to escape," Schuldt said.
There was extensive damage to the interior rear portion and second floor of the house, Schudt said. Damage is estimated at $70,000.
The cause remains under investigation, however, at this point no arson is suspected, Schuldt said.
The couple was assisted by the American Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!