Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE DANGER TODAY, AND AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY... THERE IS AN ELEVATED RISK OF WILD FIRES TODAY DUE TO THE COMBINATION OF A VERY DRY AIRMASS AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. 20 FT WINDS HAVE APPROACHED 20 MPH, AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND FUEL MOISTURE CONTENT ARE CLOSE TO RED FLAG CRITERIA. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES SHOULD HOLD AT 30 PERCENT OR HIGHER FOR MOST AREAS, WHICH SHOULD PRECLUDE CRITICAL CONDITIONS. THE EXCEPTION IS IN COOK COUNTY WHERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DEWPOINTS WILL ALLOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES TO GET DOWN TO 25 PERCENT. PEOPLE ACROSS THE AREA ARE URGED TO BE EXTREMELY CAREFUL WITH OPEN FLAMES AND THE DISPOSAL OF SMOKING MATERIALS. ALSO CONSIDER POSTPONING ANY PLANNED BURNING. WEDNESDAY, WINDS WILL LIKELY BE STRONGER, AND FUEL MOISTURE VALUES LOWER. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES ARE STILL FORECAST TO REMAIN ABOVE 30 PERCENT IN MOST LOCATIONS, THOUGH SMALL CHANGES IN THE FORECAST COULD RESULT IN CRITICAL CONDITIONS FOR WILDFIRE SPREAD ON WEDNESDAY.