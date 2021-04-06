KANKAKEE — The first phase of today’s consolidated election is complete, but what the early and mail-in votes revealed will not be known until all votes are cast and counted.
Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson reported that 2,324 of Kankakee County’s registered voters have already made their selections, with the bulk of those votes — 1,569 — being cast within the city of Kankakee.
In Kankakee, there are 13,485 registered voters as of this spring. With 1,569 having already cast their ballot, these numbers translate to 11.6 percent of eligible voters have cast a ballot prior to election day.
In this consolidated election, Kankakee County has 70,011 registered voters on the books.
Early voting began March 17 and concluded Monday at 4:30 p.m.
In-person voting concludes at 7 p.m. today. Ballots will then be counted at the downtown Kankakee County Clerk’s office.
