KANKAKEE — Sometimes, the emergency room is in need of critical care. A large portion of that care has been received.
The first phase of the $14 million overhaul of Riverside Medical Center’s emergency room is complete and the only remaining hurdle is the official OK from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The IDPH permit is expected June 8.
Phase 1, noted Riverside Healthcare CEO Phil Kambic, represents about 70% of the approximate 21,000 square feet of space that has been reconstructed.
The second phase of the reconstruction project, which has been headed by PSI Construction of Kankakee, is likely to begin by mid-June and the goal is to be completed by late November.
This two-phased project marked the first major overhaul of the emergency department within the past 35 years, Kambic said.
Of course, closing the emergency room while under construction was not an option. Riverside was forced to reconfigure vast sections of the hospital’s main floor along Wall Street to accommodate the portions of the ER which were being redesigned and rebuilt.
“Hopefully we delivered on everything we promised,” said Christine Langellier, Riverside’s director of emergency services.
The ER is one of the most heavily-used areas of Riverside. In 2020, some 36,252 people visited the emergency room. In 2021, the number grew to 39,308. Those figures represent a decline from the pre-COVID-19 days when some 44,000 came to the location annually.
Kambic was not bashful about the giant step forward the hospital has taken in delivering emergency services to the community.
Kambic noted hospital staff visited numerous trauma centers throughout the state and came away with the best these sites had to offer. Riverside, he said, instituted those aspects into the design plans and thus far have delivered on a major healthcare upgrade for the region.
“This is a state-of-the-art emergency room. There is not a better ER in this state,” he said.
“The community deserves to have the latest in emergency medicine innovations,” he said. “From technology and equipment to patient flow and process improvement, our team has looked at all aspects of care in the emergency room and we have re-engineered that space to be able to provide state-of-the-art care.”
When arriving, the first major change patients will encounter is the new patient-only entrance, located by the “A” or south entrance. The ambulance canopy in now for ambulances only.
This feature enhances safety and security for patients as well as EMS personnel and emergency department staff.
With 35 patient-care areas, Riverside’s rebuilt emergency department is better equipped to meet the community’s needs, officials stressed.
The ER is staffed by approximately 40 nurses, 20 technicians and 10 doctors.
Patient privacy was a priority and now each ER patient room is private. Gone are the days of patients separated in a single area by a sliding curtain.
There are two consult rooms for families awaiting news about those in need of care. The new design features six “rapid assessment rooms” to address minor procedures such as blood draws, stitches and other less extreme cases.
The ER also features improved care for treating victims of sexual assault. The hospital designed a special treatment room with increased privacy for these patients, including a private bathroom and shower.
“It was our effort to create a space to feel like their home,” Langellier said. “Our architects really delivered on this space. We want people to have the best under the worst of circumstances.”
The ER also features two adjacent trauma rooms connected by a physician pass-through area, allowing staff ease to go from one trauma room to the next without entering the main hallway.
“When patients come to Riverside’s emergency department, we want them to know that they are being treated with respect and dignity throughout their experience,” Kambic said.
Of course, the latest in technology is part of the design.
Each patient room has an “outer screen” on the outside of the room which will alert staff of any special concerns regarding patient’s care, including situations such as the risk of falling or allergies.
The emergency department also has the capability to become what is known as “negative pressure space” to prevent the spread of airborne diseases like COVID-19 or the flu.
Kambic is well aware of the hardship the construction project caused on visitors and he apologized for that issue, but he said he hopes the public will come to realize the level of care and response time will justify that issue.
“There is never a good time to do construction to an emergency room. We believe this project is worth every penny. This will make such a difference.”
