If you lived in what is now Kankakee County in the 1840s or early 1850s, a trip to the county courthouse to pay taxes, record a property deed, or serve on a jury, was an exhausting, daylong trip on horseback.
At that time, the area north of the Kankakee River was part of Will County; the county seat was in Joliet. People living south of the river were in Iroquois County; they had to travel to Middleport (just north of present-day Watseka).
On rare occasions, a county official would travel in the reverse direction, turning up on your doorstep. Pioneer historian Burt Burroughs told the story of one such encounter: Judson Nichols, who farmed on the south side of the river, had such a visitor — the Iroquois County Sheriff — in the spring of 1851. The sheriff told Nichols, “I’ve got a bill for you, and I’ve come to collect it.” The bill was for unpaid 1850 taxes owed Iroquois County, which amounted to 32 cents. The total amount due, however, was $1.07, since the Sheriff’s travel expense of 75 cents (at 2 cents per mile) was added.
In that same spring of 1851, local settlers were scheduled to vote on creating a new county, with a county seat that would be a reasonable distance from their homes. The state Legislature had scheduled the election for April 1, with the requirement that the measure would have to receive majorities from both Will and Iroquois county voters.
The Will County portion of the proposed county was more heavily populated, with growing settlements at Bourbonnais Grove, Momence, and several other locations. Voters there responded favorably, with a 1,267-474 tally in favor of the new county. South of the river, voters in the Iroquois portion of the proposed county went the opposite way. They turned “thumbs down” on the measure by a 554-192 margin.
Two years later, on April 5, 1853, voters again cast their ballots for and against the creation of Kankakee County. At first, the results appeared favorable: Will County voters approved by a 1,111-759 margin, while Iroquois returned a positive 650-67 total.
The official canvass of the vote turned up a suspicious swing in sentiment in one precinct from one election to the next. The Limestone precinct, on the south side of the river, had cast a total of only 92 votes in the 1851 election, but recorded a unanimous 360 favorable votes in 1853. Opponents charged that the inflated Limestone total was due to illegal voting by workers at a nearby quarry operated by the Illinois Central Railroad. The disputed results were referred to the Secretary of State in Springfield.
While awaiting a decision on the election, backers of forming Kankakee County faced a dilemma: an election to choose county officials and to select a county seat was scheduled for May 9. They decided to proceed with the balloting, and duly elected a sheriff, county clerk, and other officers. The issue of where to locate the county offices was not resolved, however. None of the four contenders (Momence, Bourbonnais, Aroma, and Kankakee Depot) gained a clear majority.
A new vote was scheduled for June 21, with a slimmed-down field. Bourbonnais and Aroma had dropped out; the established town of Momence would be pitted against Kankakee Depot, which was still mostly “a town on paper.” It was being promoted by the Associates Land Company, which developed new towns along the Illinois Central Railroad. The Associates offered an incentive to vote for Kankakee Depot: if their town was selected, they would donate a square block of land and $5,000 toward building the Kankakee County courthouse.
The June 21 battle of Momence vs. Kankakee Depot was hotly contested, and once again the Limestone precinct became a point of controversy when it returned a unanimous total of 250 ballots in favor of Kankakee Depot. That total was enough to swing the election to the new town along the Illinois Central.
Burt Burroughs, who collected stories from many of the area’s pioneer settlers, wrote about the scene at the Limestone precinct on June 21, 1853. “The meager voting populace of the town of Limestone … voted zealously for ‘Kankakee Depot’ … [Then] up from the river came the quarry gang … They charged peacefully and decorously on the little schoolhouse, where they were received by the election board with sundry unmistakable evidences of cordiality and affability, which increased perceptibly, as the boys plugged for ‘Kankakee Depot.’”
As the day progressed, other work gangs from the Illinois Central showed up and added their votes to the total. Burroughs noted that a “well-dressed stranger” arrived, surveyed the scene and declared, “There is fraudulent voting going on here!” The man (obviously a Momence partisan) was carried out of the building by some burly laborers, and threatened with being tossed in the river if he didn’t immediately climb in his buggy and depart. He quickly drove off.
Both the disputed county-forming election, and the choice of Kankakee Depot as the county seat, were declared legal. One hundred years later, on June 21, 1953, Kankakee County celebrated its centennial with parades and a huge musical pageant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!