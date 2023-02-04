KANKAKEE — Running for elected office was not a decision which came to Nolan Bukowski in the spur of the moment.

He decided at the age of 16 he wanted to become involved in the political process.

That revelation came to the Kankakee Community College sophomore two years ago. Now 18, Bukowski, running as a Republican, is in a campaign to unseat 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs in the April 4 municipal election and gain a seat on the 14-member Kankakee City Council.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you