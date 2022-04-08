Eighteen students representing five area high schools earned awards for their work on display at the 33rd annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition.
The show, which concluded April 6, included works from more than 180 students at 11 area schools. The KCC art faculty served as jurors.
Merit Awards, Honorable Mentions and a People’s Choice Award were given at the reception on Wednesday, April 6. The awards were:
Black & White drawing/design
1. Riley Arseneau of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Merit Award, “Proud of You Always”
2. Roberto Ayala of Kankakee High School, Honorable Mention, “The Concluding Choice”
3. Lauryn Rivera of BBCHS, Merit Award, “Favorite Things”
Photography/electronic imaging
4. Liam Bessette of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Merit Award for “Blissful Summer”
5. Gavin Quinlan of BBCHS, Merit Award, “Growth”
• Treyson Schoon of BBCHS, Honorable Mention, “Light Tunnel”
Three-dimensional work
6. Mary Memenga of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Merit Award, “Poppy Palace”
7. Trevor Oster of BBCHS, Honorable Mention, “Good Boy”
8. Lia Rudisill of Watseka Community High School, Honorable Mention, “Snack Attack”
9. Adam Walver of Watseka Community High School, Merit Award, “Humanity”
Color drawing/design
• Adrienne Chinski of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Honorable Mention, “Time Heals”
10. Emily Peeken of Kankakee High School, Honorable Mention, Untitled
11. Daniel Sorich of BBCHS, Merit Award, “Wrestling With God”
• Alexandria Watson of BBCHS, People’s Choice Award, “Vivid Endeavors”
Painting
• Brandon Dearth of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Honorable Mention, “Foggy Forest”
12. Lydia Jackson of Herscher High School, Merit Award, “Flower Field”
• Olivia Schickel of Pontiac High School, Honorable Mention, “More than a Wave”
13. Selina Zhang of BBCHS, Merit Award, “Mouse Date”
