KANKAKEE — On June 21, 1853, the town known as Kankakee Depot was voted the official county seat for the newly founded Kankakee County. Shortly thereafter, such time-revered city landmarks as the courthouse were established, creating its downtown.

One-hundred years later, much fanfare was held by local citizens, businesses and organizations throughout the streets of that same downtown in honor of the first Kankakee Centennial Celebration.

Today, Kankakee turns 170, and the community again will honor the anniversary.

