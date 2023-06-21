This view of the north side of Court Street, between East Avenue and Schuyler Avenue, is one of the earliest known photographs of Kankakee. It is believed to date to the early 1860s, when Kankakee’s population surpassed that of Bourbonnais to become the county’s largest community.
Kankakee County’s first courthouse, completed in September 1855. It was built on a one-square-block site that the town site developers donated to the county with the condition that it was “to be kept forever vacant of buildings, except a Court House, which is to be placed on the center of the Block.” This building was destroyed by fire in 1872, and replaced by a similar structure that served until 1909, when the present courthouse was built.
Court Street, looking east from East Avenue. The busy downtown scene, with trolleys, etc. was taken during County Fair week in September 1907.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Proclamation from 2018 declaring June 21 as “Kankakee Day.”
City of Kankakee
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
A “high wire” artist performs above Court Street, just east of East Avenue, in July 1867.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Dating back to 1902, the view is to the northwest looking toward the intersection of Court and Schuyler. The lightly colored building is City National Bank (now the Kankakee County office Building).
KANKAKEE — On June 21, 1853, the town known as Kankakee Depot was voted the official county seat for the newly founded Kankakee County. Shortly thereafter, such time-revered city landmarks as the courthouse were established, creating its downtown.
One-hundred years later, much fanfare was held by local citizens, businesses and organizations throughout the streets of that same downtown in honor of the first Kankakee Centennial Celebration.
Today, Kankakee turns 170, and the community again will honor the anniversary.
The Kankakee Day Planning Committee, made up of Kankakee Rotary members, will host Make Music in Kankakee Day, an all-day open jam session happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue involving the businesses on that block and utilizing the farmers’ market gazebo. This is an open mic for musicians, to honor both Kankakee County’s 170th birthday as well as International Make Music Day.
Spearheading the celebration is Willeum Boykin, who moved to Kankakee in 2009 and quickly became involved in the community. He has developed KankakeeDay.com, which features history and trivia of the city, Kankakee-branded merchandise and deals from local businesses honoring that historical day in 1853 — now known as Kankakee Day.
Boykin said every community he had lived in celebrated a founder’s day, and he wanted to help bring that to Kankakee.
“I started the Happy Kankakee Party, a community improvement idea-sharing get-together, open to the community, to which I specifically invited people of varying classes, races, religions and agendas,” he said when he first brought the celebration to the forefront.
The Kankakee Day website encourages community members to enjoy the river and other natural spaces, discover local history, wear local-themed apparel, and shop and patronize locally.
In 2018, Boykin and the members of the Happy Kankakee Party asked then-Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong to make an official proclamation to designate June 21 as Kankakee Day.
Proclamation 2018-02 states: “Proclamation designating June 21, 2018, as Kankakee Day; Whereas the unincorporated town of Kankakee Depot was chosen as the official government seat for Kankakee County on June 21 of 1853; and Whereas the first Kankakee Centennial Celebration was held here in 1953 to commemorate the historical significance of this date; and Whereas the profound moral value of a citizenry committed to hometown pride is here acknowledged; and Whereas the Bicentennial of our state of Illinois is being observed this year, 2018.”
The proclamation declares it a day “in which citizens are encouraged to learn local history, explore the rich culture of Kankakee, and celebrate a love for local life.”