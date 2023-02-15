BRADLEY — In Fiscal Year 2021, Bradley reaped sales tax revenues of $12.2 million dollars.

Fast forward to the current fiscal year — 2023 — of which the municipality is in its ninth month [the fiscal year is May 1 through April 30], and Bradley is on pace to collect upward of $17 million in sales taxes as the region’s retail hub.

Based on Fiscal Year 2022 figures, in which the village collected $14.6 million in sales taxes, the village could see a 16.1% growth in its portion of sales taxes, officials noted.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

