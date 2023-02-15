...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/
TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until noon CST /1 PM EST/ today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
BRADLEY — In Fiscal Year 2021, Bradley reaped sales tax revenues of $12.2 million dollars.
Fast forward to the current fiscal year — 2023 — of which the municipality is in its ninth month [the fiscal year is May 1 through April 30], and Bradley is on pace to collect upward of $17 million in sales taxes as the region’s retail hub.
Based on Fiscal Year 2022 figures, in which the village collected $14.6 million in sales taxes, the village could see a 16.1% growth in its portion of sales taxes, officials noted.
With the 8.25% sales tax rate in Bradley — of which the village realizes revenues on three percentage points — the village is at a point where its financial house can only be described as rock solid.
In fact, Bradley finance director Rob Romo reported after Monday’s board meeting that the village has enough surplus revenues to fund the village for the next 12 months without collecting a single cent.
But, of course, the village will continue tax collection and the administration has plans to invest a significant portion of these surplus dollars right back into the village, most notably in the business and retail areas of Illinois Route 50, West Broadway Street, North Street and the Northfield Square mall.
The administration has not yet identified specific plans as yet, other than its rehab of Broadway and some areas along Illinois Route 50, but Mayor Mike Watson reported after the meeting some project details are moving closer toward being publicly known.
But whatever those plans might become, they will take money, plenty of money, and the village says it has a great start of what Watson is more recently labeling a village renewal.
“Projects, projects, projects,” Watson said after Monday’s board meeting in which the audit report for FY 2022 was brought to the board.
“We intend to redevelop certain areas in this village,” he said, noting the four areas of focus. “We plan to change the look and the perception of these areas. We will not sit on this money. The idea is to change the village.”
Romo said that can be done.
The village is not yet ready to reveal what it’s considering. The board has committed to major upgrade at Lil’s Park on its east side, but other than that, details have been few.
“The village will invest in assets,” Romo said. “We will be good stewards of this money. We are looking at how can we put this area on the map. We are not just talking about Bradley, but the entire region.
“... People are going to start to see some exciting things. We have a very, very bright future just around the corner.”
Watson and Romo said the village’s backbone, meaning its retail areas, will not be ignored. Whatever is needed to keep those areas vibrant will be addressed.
“Our commercial corridor is very strong,” Romo said. “That is why we are continuing to invest in this area. We want to keep it strong. We want to protect this $17-$18 million coming here [through sales taxes]. We want people to continue to shop here.”
So where is all of this retail money being spent in Bradley coming from?
Romo said it could largely be described as coming from Kankakee County residents.
He noted the bulk of Bradley’s retail could be described as products meeting the basic needs of consumers, meaning these retailers are not dealing with the “extras” of consumer wants.
“These are everyday goods. We don’t have a lot of out-of-town spending. This is nuts and bolts spending, not lavish spending,” Romo said. “Even in a slowing economy, people spend money on these goods, and it adds up.”
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
