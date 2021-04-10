With the promise of additional federal COVID-19 relief dollars, local school districts are making plans for how to spend the influx of money.
Combined with the second round of CARES Act ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, Kankakee School District is slated to receive a total of about $29 million, while Bourbonnais Elementary District is slated for about $6 million; Bradley Elementary should see over $4.5 million, and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School should see over $3 million.
The latest round of relief is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which will allow schools to spend the money over the next three and a half years (through Sept. 30, 2024).
At least 20 percent of the funding must be used to address learning loss, but beyond that districts are being given flexibility to address different issues and costs. Some eligible expenses include equipping schools for safe learning, preventing layoffs, addressing students’ social-emotional needs, funding summer programs and ensuring all students have access to reliable Wi-Fi and technology.
School districts throughout Illinois Senate District 40 will get over $118 million from the second and third rounds of federal relief, although exact amounts for the third round are estimates and not final, officials said.
In total, Illinois received nearly $7 billion to support local school districts.
State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said he was taking part in a call with Gov. JB Pritzker’s office Friday going over details for how schools should use the money.
“This is a lot of money, and it’s going to be a one-time shot,” Joyce noted. “So they just want to make sure that the Illinois State Board of Education works with the school districts on recommendations, because there’s not more coming; we want school districts to be responsible on how they’re using those funds.”
He added that the relief funds were “really a big influx of money” for school districts compared to what the state has been providing in recent history, and it will provide resources to address new challenges from the pandemic.
“Children across our whole state and across the country fell a little bit behind during COVID with remote learning,” he noted “It doesn’t replace person-to-person learning. There could be effects down the road we can’t even anticipate at this point.”
Joyce said he expects payments will be distributed sooner rather than later, possibly within the next 60 days.
Kankakee schools
Kankakee Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district’s second round of COVID-19 relief was for about $9 million, and its next allocation is projected to be about $20 million, for a total of $29 million.
Walters said that with this additional money, the district could continue interventions like Saturday school and summer learning and implement training on technology use for parents and community members to better support students.
Another consideration is to expand the Kankakee Junior High School cafeteria.
“Basically, we’re going to look at our 10-year plan and look at [if there are] some things we can move quickly on because it would be to our students’ advantage to have more space for learning and congregating,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll ever go back to kids being squished into a small space again.”
BBCHS
BBCHS Superintendent Scott Wakeley said some immediate uses of the funds to address learning loss could include extending summer school and after-school learning opportunities as well as credit recovery programs.
“Kids who do well in regular school have really struggled, and we want to make sure it doesn’t hurt them long term,” Wakeley said. “We can recover some credits, and even if they pass the class and didn’t learn as much as they should, moving forward, there will be opportunities for students to further their learning because that’s what it’s all about.”
Another possible use of the money would be to replace the high school’s “antiquated” air handling and HVAC units, he said.
Bradley Elementary
Bradley Elementary Finance Director Nicole McCarty said the district is looking to use the funds toward bringing on additional positions, such as a teacher, school psychologist and social worker. The district will also need a plan to fund these positions after the funding expires in three years, she noted.
The third round of relief is projected at about $3.1 million, McCarty said; combined with the second round of ESSER funds, the district is looking at about $4.5 million.
The funds could also be used for summer school, custodial needs, HVAC systems, PPE and licenses for remote learning programs, she said.
“The teacher will help with learning loss and class size; a psychologist would be for social-emotional needs, and air conditioning would be for [improving] air quality,” she said.
Herscher schools
Herscher School District is projected to receive a combined total of $1,779,838 with its second and third rounds of federal COVID-19 relief.
Pete Falk, the district’s curriculum director, said the flexibility of being able to use the funds over the next few years to address learning loss in different ways, such as with summer school and after-school programs, is a nice change of pace for school districts.
“It’s kind of fun to be able to think of all the good things [we can do with the money],” he said. “Usually, unfortunately, we have to think of what we have to prioritize and cut. Having funds to look at things we can actually do is a pleasant relief.”
Other possible funding uses would be to update the district’s HVAC systems and extend extra cleaning and sanitation efforts from the pandemic.
“Some of our classrooms still don’t have AC, so updating those is definitely something we’re looking at using some of those funds for,” Falk said.
Pembroke schools
Pembroke School District is slated to receive about $3,187,122 from the second and third rounds of relief.
Superintendent Marcus Alexander said the district plans to use the funds to minimize learning loss, address social-emotional needs of students, and prepare the building for a full return to face-to-face learning, including looking at air quality.
“So far, we are planning to have a robust summer school this summer [2021] that would be open to all students,” Alexander said in an email. “We are also assessing the needs of our students as we look at our staffing model for the upcoming school year.”
St. Anne schools
St. Anne Grade School and High School districts are also set to receive an influx of funds through rounds two and three of federal COVID-19 relief, with projected amounts of $728,686 for the grade school and $811,402 for the high school.
Superintendent Charles Stegall said both districts will be looking at using the funds for bringing on specialized staff to address social-emotional needs, developing programs to close pandemic-related learning gaps, and improving facilities toward the goal of returning to full-day in-person learning.
