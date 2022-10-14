Daily Journal logo

GRANT PARK — Janet Verhulst, 42, of rural Grant Park, was killed in a two-car head-on crash east of Grant Park on Illinois Route 17 Wednesday.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Verhulst was a front-seat passenger in a 1965 Chevrolet Biscayne driven by her husband. Two children were in the back seat.

Verhulst was pronounced dead at the scene, Gessner said.

