...HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA...
* Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and
Ford.
* Timing...This afternoon and early evening
* Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative
humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior.
Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should
be postponed today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Burns Harbor IN.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
