Illinois State Police District 21 is investigating a two-vehicle accident which resulted in the death of a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the Wednesday morning accident.
Betty Becker, 75, of Aroma Park, died from injuries suffered in the accident.
The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to a Kankakee hospital with serious injuries.
The crash occurred at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday on Illinois Route 17 at Sandbar Road, six miles east of Kankakee, a news release said.
Preliminary information indicated for unknown reasons the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet van pulled out from the center median onto the highway attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Route 17.
The van failed to yield and was struck by a 2015 Nissan heading east on Route 17.
Becker was a passenger in the van. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
State police said additional details surrounding the incident are not yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!