Editor's note: Due to incorrect information provided to the Journal, the number of tests available was reportedly incorrectly. This report has been updated to reflect the correct number of tests available.
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department has been supplied with 1,700 COVID-19 test kits which have the ability to determine — within a period of about 15 minutes — if a person has the virus.
The test works about as rapidly as at-home pregnancy tests, noted health department administrator John Bevis. Bevis informed the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee of these tests on Wednesday.
The test kits will be issued by the health department to organizations such as area schools, the Jerome Combs Detention Center, nursing homes, Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University, which have nurses on staff to properly administer tests, Bevis said.
Test kits are free as they are supplied by the federal government and distributed by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The health department began distributing the kits on Wednesday to the locations discussed at the meeting. He said other locations could be included in the future.
Bevis noted the quicker a test can be administered as a result of someone demonstrating signs they may be infected with the virus and the sooner a result can be gained, the easier and more thorough of a contact-tracing examination the health department can complete. Contact tracing is taking steps back to determine who the infected individual had been in contact with.
People who have come in contact with a positive COVID-19 individual can also be quarantined as a precaution in an effort to contain the virus’ spread.
Concerning the test kits, these are the nasal swabs as used by hospitals. If a person has a positive test, it would be recommended that they go the hospital for a second test, confirming the result.
Again, the process is like an at-home pregnancy test, Bevis said. He said even though the test reveals a positive result, most women go to their doctor to have the result confirmed.
Could these new test kits result in Kankakee County’s positivity rate growing? Absolutely, Bevis said.
Bevis noted part of the reason numbers are growing state and nationwide is the availability of testing.
He added, however, that the more tests completed, there most certainly will be a greater number of negative results and those negative numbers can lower the positivity rate.
Noting that positivity rates have been influenced by false positivity test results, Kankakee County Board member Jim Byrne asked about the accuracy rate of these tests.
“I do not have a good answer on that,” Bevis replied, adding he is aware that when additional testing is brought into play, a region’s rate can go up.
Kankakee County, which is in Region 7 of the state’s virus-grouped area, was recently returned to a restricted Phase 4 protocol as the positivity rate went above 8 percent threshold on three consecutive days of monitoring its positivity rate. Currently, of the state’s 11 COVID-19 regions, seven regions have had their positivity rates grow to levels Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the IDPH deemed too high.
The restricted protocol means indoor dining at restaurants and indoor gathering in bars are prohibited. Public gatherings are also limited to groups not larger than 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!