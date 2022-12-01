...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south winds to 35 kt becoming west to 40 kt with
a few gusts to 45 kt, and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
BRADLEY — Regardless of what might be under the Christmas tree near the end of the month for Bradley property owners, a substantial number of residents — 2,502 — already have received a rather nice stocking stuffer.
The Bradley administration noted the village has refunded $1.6 million of 2021 village homeowners’ property taxes paid earlier this year to the municipality.
Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo noted during Monday’s village board meeting the $1.6 million figure represents about 65% of the money the village collected through its tax.
The deadline to apply for the rebate is Jan. 31.
The board also unanimously approved its $2.25 million tax levy, which was the same level of the levy approved the previous year.
Mayor Mike Watson said the money collected as a result of the newest tax levy also would be returned to the bulk of village taxpayers.
When the rebate program began, Romo estimated the village could receive as many as 4,000 refund applications.
The rebate is part of the program the administration offered to residents two years ago when it placed a sales tax increase referendum on the ballot in March 2020.
The village increased the sales tax rate within Bradley from 6.25% to 7.25%. The increased sales tax rate was supported by 68% of village voters.
Watson has stressed the rebate only deals with taxes paid this year on the village’s portion of the homeowner’s tax bill — meaning Bradley village and Bradley Fire Department as well as the pensions paid to both of those departments.
That explanation means taxes paid by village residents to other taxing districts such as school districts, Kankakee County government and the Bourbonnais Township Park District are not part of the rebate program.
To gain the rebate, residents who owned their property for all of 2021 and paid the entire tax bill this year must complete and submit a property tax refund application.
Romo reported to trustees the village general fund revenues are running some $1.5 million ahead of last year’s pace and the budget year still has five months before its April 30 conclusion.
He added revenues also are running about $3 million ahead of expenses.
When asked on what the general fund revenues may come in at by that April 30 date, Romo declined to speculate.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region.
