Bradley Mayor Mike Watson

BRADLEY — Regardless of what might be under the Christmas tree near the end of the month for Bradley property owners, a substantial number of residents — 2,502 — already have received a rather nice stocking stuffer.

The Bradley administration noted the village has refunded $1.6 million of 2021 village homeowners’ property taxes paid earlier this year to the municipality.

Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo noted during Monday’s village board meeting the $1.6 million figure represents about 65% of the money the village collected through its tax.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

