The long-term effects of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 29 ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions are yet to be seen, but nationwide responses to the 6-3 decision have been both impassioned and polarizing.

The court overturned admissions plans in which race was factored at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the country’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

The two programs violate the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a conservative majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

