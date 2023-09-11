LIMESTONE — Born with a heart defect which caused a Limestone teenager to have her first heart procedure at the age of 8 days old, Mia Martin is recovering from a heart transplant procedure.

Mia Martin, 15, of Limestone, just received her first heart transplant and is in the process of recovery.

Mia was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.

