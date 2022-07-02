BOURBONNAIS — The LeVasseur Elementary Explorers are no more. The school’s mascot is now the Tigers.
The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board gave the OK for the school to change its mascot to the Tigers during Tuesday’s meeting in the District 53 administration building.
The LeVasseur mascot now matches the mascot for Liberty Intermediate and Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.
LeVasseur Principal Cathy Lark and a group of teachers brought the request to the board.
Lark said the desire to change the mascot has been an ongoing conversation with staff for the past year since she arrived at LeVasseur.
When the school surveyed its students, only a small percentage knew its mascot was the Explorers. Many said they did not know.
When shown a picture of the Explorer mascot, students were asked to name who they thought it was.
Responses varied, including Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan, George Washington, Jesus, Abe Lincoln, a ninja, Harriet Tubman, Vincent Van Gogh, a janitor, Joseph, painter Bob Ross, and the inventor of Cheerios.
The teachers said there was no trademark person or idea that came to mind when students thought of LeVasseur’s mascot.
When surveyed, the majority of the staff from sister schools Shepard and Shabbona said they would not mind if LeVasseur changed its mascot to the Tigers or that they had no opinion one way or another.
The LeVasseur teachers said Tigers was their top choice for a new mascot because it would be a child friendly image that is easy to recognize while also strengthening the bond between the school community.
Liberty and BUGC also have the Tigers mascot, meaning older students could pass spirit-wear along to their younger siblings at LeVasseur.
Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the request to change the mascot was well-received by the district and board because it came directly from teachers, and the change will help align the identities of the schools.
“It was definitely a mascot that was not well known, even by people inside the organization,” he noted.
Shepard Elementary has the Rockets as its mascot, while Shabbona Elementary has the Bears.
“If you went to those schools, you would know their mascot was a Bear or a Rocket because you would see it all over,” Ehrman said. “If you went to LeVasseur today, you would have no clue. You can come up with a bear or rocket [imagery] much easier than you can come up with an explorer, which doesn’t really have an identified image of exactly what it’s going to look like.”
The teachers noted they would like to have someone dress up as a Tiger to greet students and show off the new mascot on the first day of school, which will be Aug. 24.
