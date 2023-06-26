BOURBONNAIS — After getting off the ground this year, Let’s Ketchup has met its first big fundraising goal and donated $7,000 to cancel a portion of the school lunch debt in Bourbonnais Elementary District 53.

Now, the local nonprofit is setting its sights on helping other area districts as well, including Bradley, Momence and Manteno.

President Mike Murphy said the $7,000 that was donated to Bourbonnais schools pays for approximately 1,750 lunches.

Recommended for you