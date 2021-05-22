“Train robbery!”
Those words probably conjure up memories of scenes from old Western movies with a gang of mounted desperados (in black hats, of course) forcing a smoke-belching train to halt, relieving frightened passengers of their valuables, then riding off into the wilderness with their loot.
A more modern version of that scene took place at least four times along the Illinois Central Railroad line north and south of Kankakee between 1920 and 1935. The modern desperados didn’t ride horses --they boarded as ordinary passengers, then committed armed robbery as the train streaked along between stations.
The popularity of the stretch of rail line through the Kankakee area as a robbery site was explained in a Kankakee Daily Republican-News article following an April, 1935, holdup.
“Because of its proximity to Chicago and the fact that this is the first stop out of Chicago and the last one going in,” the newspaper noted, “bandits have ‘favored’ Kankakee as a site for train robberies. Most of them figure this [as] the logical point from which they can escape and make their way back to the big city.”
The 15-year string of train holdups began on May 13, 1920, when a lone gunman entered the U.S. Mail car on a northbound IC train as it pulled out of Kankakee. Posing as a postal inspector, 22-year-old Horace Walton entered the car, pulled out two guns, and forced four postal employees to tie each other up.
He gathered an estimated $100,000 in cash from registered mail envelopes, and stuffed it into a traveling bag, When the train made its scheduled stop at Chicago’s 63rd Street station, the bandit alighted from the mail car and walked away.
Only a few blocks from the station, Walton was stopped by a police officer who thought he was acting suspiciously. He gunned down the policeman, then barricaded himself in an abandoned building. Under siege by some 50 Chicago policemen, Walton was shot to death. The loot from the mail car robbery was recovered.
A second robbery —also on a northbound IC train — took place on Dec. 29, 1920. Joseph and Jacob Scott, 24-year-old twin brothers from Kankakee, boarded the train at Gilman. As the train rolled through the snow-covered fields of northern Iroquois County, they robbed their fellow passengers at gunpoint. The amount of loot was meager: $160 in cash and a diamond ring worth $300.
When the train slowed at Jeffery Street on Kankakee’s South Side, the brothers jumped off. Walking south on the frozen Kankakee River, they reached Aroma Park, where they entered the Big Four Railroad station. Buying tickets to St. Anne, they waited for their train to arrive. The police, tipped off by an alert telegraph operator, arrived first. Joseph Scott surrendered, but his twin, Jacob, died during a gun battle with police.
The largest and most dramatic “heist” took place on Sept. 8, 1926, aboard the southbound IC Train No. 3, the New Orleans Limited. At 9 p.m., about 20 minutes before the train was due to arrive at Champaign, three armed bandits burst through the door of a drawing room occupied by three jewelry salesmen. They quickly bound and gagged the three victims, then gathered up small suitcases containing diamonds worth $480,000.
When the train halted at Champaign, the three bandits calmly stepped down to the platform and walked out of the station.
“The robbers...rented a car from Wilbur Jones and John Ackerman, local taxi men, and told them to drive them to Kankakee,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican. The robbers “made them drive at breakneck speed, giving no attention to possible attempts to stop them.”
Meanwhile, the three robbery victims had been discovered by a train porter, and an alarm was raised. Police agencies along highways leading to the north were alerted.
At Paxton, Ford County Sheriff Frank Curtis fired five shotgun charges into the rear of the getaway car as it sped by. The damaged auto made it as far as Loda, where the bandits fled northward on foot.
They hid in a barn near Buckley, where they were discovered the following day and arrested by state police. The stolen diamonds were recovered.
Almost nine years later, on April 4, 1935, robbers once again held up passengers aboard the New Orleans-bound IC Train No. 3 (then known as “The Louisiane”), this time between Chicago and Kankakee. A gang of five bandits had boarded the 13-car train at 63rd Street, and quietly took seats in the fourth car from the rear.
As the train emerged from the city’s south suburbs, the robbery gang swung into action. One masked man held a train conductor and a brakeman at gunpoint to prevent them from alerting the train crew in forward cars. The other four, also masked, began working their way down the aisles, forcing passengers to surrender their cash.
To menace their victims, they fired shots through the ceiling of each car. One passenger who resisted was shot in the thigh. By the time the robbers reached the club car at the end of the train, they had collected an estimated $850.
At 7:30 p.m., the train pulled into the Kankakee depot; the last of its 13 cars came to a halt just south of Chestnut Street, three blocks to the north. The five gang members jumped down from the final car and disappeared into the darkness.
Two of them emerged a short time later near St. Mary’s Hospital, where they carjacked a vehicle driven by Edward Goetzler, 26, of Kankakee. They forced Goetzler to lie on the floor at the rear of the car, then drove to Bridge Street near Fifth Avenue, where the remaining three robbers joined them.
About four hours later, on a country road south of Wheaton in DuPage county, Goetzler was turned loose. The robbers gave him $6, and “told him to keep his mouth shut.”
The following afternoon, Goetzler’s car was found abandoned on Chicago’s northwest side. Its gas tank was empty, but the vehicle was undamaged.
