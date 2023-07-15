By the time Kenneth Posing Jr. retired from running his service station on the corner of West Court Street and South Curtis Avenue in 1989, he had worked hard enough to support his wife, Patricia, and their four children, Jon, Mary, Mark and Chris.

But that entire time he was running his own gas station, and working at the one his father, Kenneth Posing Sr., owned and operated on Kankakee’s corner of South Washington Avenue and West Station Street, Posing was keeping and collecting his favorite sports cards as he built the ultimate post-retirement idea in his head.

“All this time I was saving cards, buying cards and stuff,” Posing said. “I wanted to open up a shop.”

