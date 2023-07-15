Kenneth Posing Jr. stands behind the counter at his former shop, Ken's Koins and Kards, at 123 S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley. Posing opened his shop in 1989 as a retirement job after operating a service station, and he closed his doors at the end of June. A new shop will be coming to the location soon.
Kenneth Posing Jr. stands behind the counter at his former shop, Ken's Koins and Kards, at 123 S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley. Posing opened his shop in 1989 as a retirement job after operating a service station, and he closed his doors at the end of June. A new shop will be coming to the location soon.
By the time Kenneth Posing Jr. retired from running his service station on the corner of West Court Street and South Curtis Avenue in 1989, he had worked hard enough to support his wife, Patricia, and their four children, Jon, Mary, Mark and Chris.
But that entire time he was running his own gas station, and working at the one his father, Kenneth Posing Sr., owned and operated on Kankakee’s corner of South Washington Avenue and West Station Street, Posing was keeping and collecting his favorite sports cards as he built the ultimate post-retirement idea in his head.
“All this time I was saving cards, buying cards and stuff,” Posing said. “I wanted to open up a shop.”
That’s what he did when he opened up Ken’s Koins and Kards at 123. S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley the same year he retired — which was also the first year that trading card company Upper Deck became a fixture in the sports card world and went on to revolutionize the industry. What started off as something to do in retirement became a source of pride and a place to build community connections for Posing, who retired for the second time when he closed his coin and card shop at the end of June.
His collecting began as a child, and while most of his childhood collection was given away to a neighbor boy down the street shortly after his wedding — something Jon joked will still get brought up on occasion — prized possessions such as a pair of Ernie Banks rookie cards made their way to the glass display case in the shop, and left with Posing when he turned the light in his well-known neon sign off for the final time.
And for the entirety of his 34 years running his shop, those memories of collecting as a young boy weighed heavy on his mind as multiple generations of young sports fans shuffled their feet through his shop, whether with other friends or on an afternoon trip with a parent.
But as sports cards went from childhood collectibles to valuable pieces that some younger Baby Boomers and older Generation Xers swore they would retire on, the price of ripping open sealed wax to the smell of freshly-trimmed cards became too expensive to afford off recycled pop bottles.
Single packs of cards range from a few bucks apiece to thousands of dollars apiece now, with prices surging to all-time retail highs over the past few years.
Those increased prices are something that never sat right with Posing. While his shop kept packs of all price points on the shelves and jaw-dropping single cards in the display cases that ranged from as low as $5 to as high as $500, the pair of 50-cent single card towers were a popular mainstay, especially since they often came with plenty of freebies for kids.
Whether it was to make up for kids who bought a 50-cent card or two or sent off to local schools to give kids as rewards, Posing packed countless amounts of cards into packs of 35 or so to give away. Or he would stuff trading card albums full of hundreds of cards and offer the binder for a low-flat rate.
“What I really enjoy, because I do have a ton of people who come in and a lot of kids, is just giving them what they want,” Posing said. “If they have 50 cents, they can get a card out of the tower and I’ll give them a few packs for free.
“I remember finding pop bottles for two cents to buy my own packs, and I’m a softee,” he added. “Someone could come in with nothing at all, some coins that I can’t really sell or aren’t worth anything, I’ll still say, ‘I’ll give you 20 bucks for it,’ and I’d do it every time.”
While he was a youngster turning bottles into cards, he was also becoming quite a ballplayer himself. He was an 11-year-old alternate for the Kankakee Jaycees 12-year-old Little League team that finished third in the 1950 Little League World Series. After graduating from Bradley-Bourbonnais in 1957, he was preparing to move south to pursue his dreams as a professional himself.
But one day while manning the service station on Curtis and Station, where he went from part-time employee to full-time after graduation, those plans changed.
“I had my car ready to go to Florida for a tryout camp for baseball,” Posing said. “I was a left-handed pitcher and I was good, but then the girl next door, I met here and I never went.”
The two have been married for 63 years, and Posing likes to joke that he opened his shop in retirement to fully enjoy being retired — “I had two days off where she works me to hell with sweeping and mopping and stuff, and then I’d go to the shop for five days so I can relax,” but what really led him to pursue his passion was purely how deep that passion was.
He and Jon still remember the initial frenzy of collectors who converged upon the shop in search of the coveted Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck rookie card, a baseball card as iconic worldwide as Posing’s shop is to local collectors. He remembers other iconic moments such as autographs and game-worn jersey swatches finding their way into cards — one of the 50-cent towers was a $5 jersey card tower at one point.
He remembers the kids who came in to buy packs of the early-2000’s trading card-board game hybrid MLB Showdown as soon as the boxes were delivered. The fathers and sons built their bonds while scouring and scavenging racks, towers, bins and displays, and the friends who came to trade both coins and cards alike.
And anyone in Kankakee County who has had any kind of fascination with sports cards or collectible coins for the past three decades will always remember the welcoming neon sign and the even more welcoming man behind the counter inside.
Area collector Mark Munsinger will be moving into Posing’s old space and is opening a shop of his own. As he works out the final details to open, Munsinger was adamant of two things — he will be opening as soon as possible, and Posing is invited back to his old space whenever he wants to come by.